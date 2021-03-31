unilad
Newlywed Sheriff's Deputies Pause Wedding Photos To Help Man Struck By Car

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 31 Mar 2021 16:21
Newlywed Sheriff's Deputies Pause Wedding Photos To Help Man Struck By Car Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

They say being a police officer is a 24/7 job, and not even a wedding stopped these off-duty officers from doing their job.

Detention Deputy Taylor Rafferty and her husband Deputy Chris Rafferty have been applauded to their dedication to police work after they rushed to help a man that had been hit by a car midway through their wedding photos.

The pair are law enforcement officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Florida and their fellow officers attending their wedding also rushed to the man’s aid.

The surreal ordeal happened on December 12 when Taylor and Chris tied they knot, but their heroic actions are only just coming to light after MCSO shared the story on its Facebook page on Monday, March 29.

MCSO began the post: ‘When you choose a career in law enforcement, you choose to never truly be off duty because anything can happen at any moment. Unfortunately, danger and tragedy don’t take breaks, so even on your days off a law enforcement officer’s duty is to protect and serve.’

It goes on to detail that Deputies Chris and Taylor Rafferty ended up experiencing ‘a far cry from a normal wedding experience’ after a man was struck by a car on the square in Downtown Ocala while the newlyweds were being photographed.

The post continued to applaud the couple for their actions.

It reads:

Our greatest admiration goes out to the Raffertys and every member of their wedding party, who without a second thought took action to assist everyone involved in this incident. Thank you for dedicated service to our community in every way you know how!

The man hit by the car reportedly didn’t sustain any serious injuries and the wedding resumed once medics had taken him to hospital.

