Newlyweds Married And Jailed On Same Day After Going Through With Wedding Against Advice @_Mhlava/Twitter

A pair of newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple in jail, after breaking quarantine rules by going ahead with the ceremony.

Advert

The pastor and all 53 guests were also arrested after police busted the event.

A video doing the rounds on Twitter showed the groom helping his bride into a police van in her wedding gown shortly after the mass arrest.

Check it out here:

Advert

The officers can be seen storming the ceremony with guns and face masks, after a member of the public allegedly gave them a tip off that the wedding was going ahead in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where all public gatherings are banned – as they are for many parts of the world right now.

Taking to Twitter, one guest wrote:

The police and soldiers were armed to the teeth and they stormed the tent where the wedding was taking place and arrested everyone.

It’s reported the couple and their guests will all appear in court on Monday, April 13, however they are yet to be named.

A spokesperson said the couple would be ‘spending their honeymoon under stringent bail conditions,’ Metro reports.

Newlyweds Married And Jailed On Same Day After Going Through With Wedding Against Advice @_Mhlava/Twitter

The couple and all their guests were flouting rules against any public events, put in place in a bid to reduce the number of new cases of coronavirus.

South Africa has more cases than any other country in Africa, with 1,845 confirmed cases and 18 deaths recorded. However, that figure is expected to rise as the government goes on a mass testing drive to try and reduce the number of new cases.

Advert

Authorities have set out strict rules in the country, which prohibit citizens from leaving their own homes, except for essential tasks, such as buying food or for medical reasons.

More than 17,000 people are said to have been arrested in South Africa in just the first few days of quarantine, which a large proportion of the arrests directly linked to violating the social distancing rules.

Even South Africa’s communications minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, was forced to go on ‘special leave’ for two months after she was caught breaking the rules by having lunch with a former official.

Newlyweds Married And Jailed On Same Day After Going Through With Wedding Against Advice @_Mhlava/Twitter

She later apologised in a video, which was posted on social media, telling her followers:

I would like to convey an apology to society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. I regret the incident and am deeply sorry.

Let’s hope the wedding raid shows as an example to anyone considering flouting quarantine rules.