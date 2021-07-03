News Anchor Shares Genius Response To Scam Phone Calls

msnewslady/TikTok

It seems like these days most of us get more calls from scam numbers than from our actual friends.

No matter how many numbers you block, they always find a way through. Most of the time, you just hang up straight away, but after getting sick of constantly fielding calls from a scam artists trying to get her to pay a fake fine, one news anchor decided to get her own back by playing a hilarious prank on the scammer.

Advert 10

Jeannette Reyes is a TV journalist based in Washington DC, who often posts videos on TikTok about her life as an anchor. In a series of videos, she’s shared her genius response to scam callers, by using her ‘anchor voice’ to trick them into thinking they’ve been caught in the act live on air.

Check it out:

Loading…

In the video, Reyes answers a scam call telling her there’s a warrant out for her arrest, and asking her to pay $2,700. She plays along, and pretends to start reading out her debit card number, before turning the tables by launching into a fake news segment, saying in her anchor voice, ‘Good evening! We are live on television right now with an investigation into scam callers, we have the FBI on the line, they are tracking this phone number as we speak.’

Advert 10

The prank works to perfection, with Reyes barely having time to ask what the scam caller’s name is before he quickly hangs up the phone. Her video has since received more than six million views, and has even led to Reyes’ followers using the clip of her ‘anchor voice’ to prank their own scam callers.