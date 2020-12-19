Nine-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Just Became This Year's Highest-Paid YouTuber Kaji Family/YouTube

A nine-year-old boy has become the highest earning YouTuber this year, for the third year running, after making $30 million.

Ryan Kaji has amassed an impressive 27.6 million subscribers from his toy unboxing videos on his channel Ryan’s World, which has been going since 2015 when he was just four years old.

The ‘child influencer’ raked in $29.5 million from his YouTube channel, as well as around $200 million from his own range of Ryan’s World branded toys. He’s also signed a deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon, which is thought to be worth millions of dollars.

Nine-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Just Became This Year's Highest-Paid YouTuber Ryan's World/YouTube

Kaji’s family run a total of nine different YouTube channels together, and have even changed their real surname Guan to Ryan’s online surname Kaji.

One of Ryan’s videos, called Huge Eggs Surprise Toy Challenge, has been viewed more than 2 billion times, earning it a place in YouTube’s 60 most watched videos of all time.

However, the family has now found itself in hot water after it was accused of not properly disclosing when a video is sponsored.

‘Nearly 9% of the Ryan ToysReview videos have included at least one paid product recommendation aimed at preschoolers, a group too young to distinguish between a commercial and a review. These advertisements often depict unhealthy foods,’ said a complaint from watchdog organisation Truth In Advertising, The Guardian reports.

There are concerns that many parents won’t be aware of the way their children are being influenced by paid adverts while watching these kinds of videos.

‘As a child influencer, [Ryan] is being courted by companies to play with the latest toy so that other children can see it,’ Benjamin Burroughs, a journalism and media professor at the University of Nevada explained.

‘But now, the child influencer himself has become a brand that is then being put into Walmart, and Target, and Amazon as its own force and influence. It’s pretty shocking.’

Behind Ryan, the second highest-earning YouTuber is Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the name of Mr Beast. The 22-year-old made $24 million from his videos, which include performing extreme stunts.

‘The ideas are going to continue to get crazier, and he’s going to continue to spend large amounts of money to up the production quality,’ Donaldson’s manager, Reed Duchscher said.

‘I mean, he just tweeted out today that he has all these good ideas that cost $10m. And he’s not wrong. He does.’