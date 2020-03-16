Northants Teen Rushed To Hospital With Pains Surprised To Give Birth Hours Later

When I woke up it felt like period pains, I just felt like I was having a bad stomach. I was on and off sleep as it was early hours in the morning waking me up. I woke up Leo’s dad, my partner, and said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain now’.

We walked round to his mum’s to see what she thought and she took me to hospital thinking it was my appendix. When we went into A&E though they didn’t know the cause of the pain either, so they gave me morphine thinking it was my appendix as well.

Another doctor came to look at me and felt my stomach and did a scan, they looked at me and said, ‘that’s your baby’.

I remember saying ‘are you joking?’.