Norway Is Opening A Whale-Watching Museum In The Shape Of A Whale Fin Dorte Mandrup/Facebook

A whale-watching museum in Norway will be shaped like a fin to help visitors feel closer to the sea creatures than ever before.

The unique building, aptly named The Whale, is set to open to the public in 2022 in Andenes on the island of Andøya, around 300km north of the Arctic Circle.

Andøya’s deep-sea canyon makes it the perfect place for whale-watching, as the creatures are able to come closer to shore to feed.

The Whale building Dorte Mandrup/Facebook

The Whale will be home to exhibition spaces, offices, a café and a gift store, all of which will be housed in the fin-shaped building, which is designed to look as if it has been ‘lifted by a giant’.

Visitors will be able to view the landscape and spot whales through floor-to-ceiling windows, or by ascending to the roof of the building, which will be paved with natural stone and lined with railings.

Designed by Danish architectural studio Dorte Mandrup, The Whale won a competition for its minimalist and noninvasive structure. The building rises out of the ground with the centre housed in a cavity beneath, and from the ocean it will resemble a whale’s fin.

The Whale building shaped like a whale's fin Dorte Mandrup/Facebook

Speaking about the design to Insider, founder and creative director Dorte Mandrup said ‘the landscape above and under the water is one continuous skin, making the surface of the water the only division between above and below’.

Mandrup hopes The Whale will be an unforgettable experience for visitors, which will ‘inspire and open a way for a meeting between human and whale, culture, and nature through art, science, and architecture’.

