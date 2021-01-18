unilad
Advert

Norway Is Opening A Whale-Watching Museum In The Shape Of A Whale Fin

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jan 2021 11:37
Norway Is Opening A Whale-Watching Museum In The Shape Of A Whale FinNorway Is Opening A Whale-Watching Museum In The Shape Of A Whale FinDorte Mandrup/Facebook

A whale-watching museum in Norway will be shaped like a fin to help visitors feel closer to the sea creatures than ever before.

The unique building, aptly named The Whale, is set to open to the public in 2022 in Andenes on the island of Andøya, around 300km north of the Arctic Circle.

Advert

Andøya’s deep-sea canyon makes it the perfect place for whale-watching, as the creatures are able to come closer to shore to feed.

The Whale buildingThe Whale buildingDorte Mandrup/Facebook

The Whale will be home to exhibition spaces, offices, a café and a gift store, all of which will be housed in the fin-shaped building, which is designed to look as if it has been ‘lifted by a giant’.

Visitors will be able to view the landscape and spot whales through floor-to-ceiling windows, or by ascending to the roof of the building, which will be paved with natural stone and lined with railings.

Advert

Designed by Danish architectural studio Dorte Mandrup, The Whale won a competition for its minimalist and noninvasive structure. The building rises out of the ground with the centre housed in a cavity beneath, and from the ocean it will resemble a whale’s fin.

The Whale building shaped like a whale's finThe Whale building shaped like a whale's finDorte Mandrup/Facebook

Speaking about the design to Insider, founder and creative director Dorte Mandrup said ‘the landscape above and under the water is one continuous skin, making the surface of the water the only division between above and below’.

Mandrup hopes The Whale will be an unforgettable experience for visitors, which will ‘inspire and open a way for a meeting between human and whale, culture, and nature through art, science, and architecture’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Norway, Now, whales

Credits

Dorte Mandrup/Facebook and 1 other

  1. Dorte Mandrup/Facebook

    @dortemandruparkitekter

  2. Insider

    You can go whale watching and experience Norway's breathtaking scenery at a museum in the Arctic Circle that's shaped like a whale

 