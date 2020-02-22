Norway Woman With 70L Breasts Has Spent £23,000 On Surgery To Be ‘Best Version Of Herself’
A woman who has spent £23,000 on surgery to enhance her body and become the ‘best version of herself’ now has 70L breasts.
Sindy Starlet, 37, underwent her first cosmetic breast surgery in 2005 when she was an A cup, and has since undergone three breast enlargements.
The Instagram influencer, from Oslo, Norway, has also had two nose jobs and now has a new-found sense of confidence, allowing her to explore her passion for music by releasing a song called Boobs Dance.
From a ‘very young age’, Sindy knew she wanted to get plastic surgery because she was surrounded by ‘typical model girls’. She added: ‘When I was 14 years old, I looked at my friends and they all had big boobs.’
In contrast, Sindy was ‘slim and skinny’ and ‘had no boobs’. For someone like Sindy who thinks ‘it’s important that a woman has boobs’, this was a problem and she knew she had to have surgery to change her figure.
She explained:
I am more confident now. I feel like I’m more of a woman with my new boobs. I look forward to summer because then I can actually show my boobs.
I have considered more breast implants. I need to think about it. I have respect for my body. I don’t want complications. I just want to be the best version of myself.
Although she’s happy with her new look, Sindy hasn’t always received positive responses from those closest to her, stating: ‘I don’t think my family understand. My father is very old-fashioned.’
She continued:
When I meet all of my sisters and we’re all together, they try to accept who I am, but I think inside, it’s hard for them.
I think I can be too vulgar and extreme for men who like a natural look. I think I appeal to men who like big boobs.
Regardless, she likes her look and so do many others, with Sindy stating: ‘When I go clubbing, girls want to come and touch my boobs. I think it’s strange but funny.’
Despite all of her surgery, the 37-year-old mother says she ‘hates’ when people try to look like other people ‘because we can never look like that person’.
She explained:
We are individual. I go on Instagram and I see people try to look like Kim Kardashian. They pay a lot of money. There’s only one Kim and there’s only one Sindy Starlet.
I don’t like being compared. Be yourself and be the best version of yourself.
Continuing her uniqueness, Sindy is currently chasing her dream of being a pop sensation with the release of her new song. ‘Hopefully my song will be popular. If it’s not, I’ll make a new song – a different type of song,’ she said.
She is supported by her son, 15-year-old Leo, who ‘thinks it’s cool his mother has made a song’. The aspiring singer explained: ‘I think he’s proud.’
Sindy now plans to make a Boobs Dance music video, and hopes her song will be a hit.
