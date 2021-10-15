Notorious Serial Killers’ Possessions Unveiled In Unsettling Collection Includes Killer Clown Costume

Alamy @Horror_chronicles / TikTok

Costumes, cars and cuffs are all on display in a ghoulish collection of items belonging to America’s most notorious serial killers.

Many people have a morbid fascination with serial killers; their motives for killing and their terrifying trademarks have been the subject of all sorts of films and documentaries seeking to understand how a person becomes a serial killer, and why we’re so intrigued by them.

Those interested in serial killers and their infamous items could do worse than check out a video from TikToker @horror_chronicles, which shows the former collection of the National Museum of Crime and Punishment in Washington DC.

The collection includes such items as Ted Bundy’s notorious car, clown costumes worn by John Wayne Gacy and various items signed by Charles Manson.

Also included is ‘Old Smokey’, a former Tennessee state electric chair that was used to execute 125 people and is thought to be haunted.

The National Museum of Crime and Punishment in Washington DC closed down in 2015, though fortunately for those fascinated with serial killers many of the exhibits were relocated to the Alcatraz East museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and you can still see them today.

Not everyone is such a fan of putting serial killers’ possessions on display in a museum for all to see, with one commenter suggesting it could be ‘disrespectful to the victims and their families’.

Another was concerned that ‘someone’s profiting off the victims/the family’s pain’ by putting serial killer paraphernalia on display in a museum.

According to BBC News, so-called ‘murderabilia’ has become big business as collectors are willing to spend thousands of dollars to obtain the former possessions of serial killers.

Among the items people have bought because of their connection to serial killers, locks of hair, paintings and items they had in prison are among the most popular, though even a half-eaten burrito that was chewed on by Charles Manson has been up for sale.