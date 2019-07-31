Nude Calendar Looking For ‘Red Hot’ Guys To Prove Ginger Pubes Are ‘Sexy’

RedHot100

I can’t say I’ve ever specifically thought ginger pubes weren’t sexy – I’ve never given any colour pubes that much thought, to be honest – but on the off chance that opinion has crossed your mind the ‘Red Hot C*cks’ calendar is here to prove you wrong.

The creators of the calendar are looking for 12 male models to go full frontal for the 2020 edition of the calendar, which is all about making ginger pubes ‘sexy’ and bringing a splash of colour to every month of the year.

Earlier this year Red Hot launched a search for stars for their more modest calendar – and by ‘modest’ I simply mean the models were wearing underwear – but if you think your pubes are worth presenting then Red Hot C*cks is definitely the opportunity for you.

The shoot takes place in London on August 17, so even if you’re the face of December you won’t have to worry about having to strip off in cold weather, where you could join the other 11 successful applicants in bringing sexy back to the world of male body hair.

I’m not exactly sure what the qualifications are for sexy pubes but I suppose that’s up to your discretion. You could maybe shave some slick shapes in, or perhaps add a bit of hair gel?

While the risque photo shoot aims to ‘showcase the rare beauty of fiery red pubic hair’, it’s all for a good cause as the calendar raises money for Testicular Cancer Awareness through the Movember Foundation.

RedHot100

Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men in the United Kingdom, with 47 per cent of British men diagnosed with testicular cancer younger than 35 years old and 2,400 new testicular cancer cases in the UK every year. So far, Red Hot has raised over £60,000 for good causes.

Speaking about the calendar, Thomas Knights, founder and photographer for Red Hot, said:

There are very few taboos left in the world. Somehow ginger pubic hair is still one of them. It’s so rare that a lot of people have never seen it, they might go through their whole life never seeing it.

RedHot100

The calendar is part of a world famous rebranding campaign and global movement by Knights which over the past seven years has been made up of a series of art books, calendars, and photographic exhibitions, all working to ‘change the landscape for redheads’.

Knights explained:

Being born ginger, you are immediately part of the world’s smallest minority. This comes with a unique set of challenges but inevitably you learn to accept your difference and then value it. What was once the thing you liked the least about yourself growing up, becomes the main part of your identity; it becomes your calling card. You end up loving being different, standing out and getting noticed. What was your perceived weakness becomes your strength. Once you own your difference, everything changes and you become unstoppable.

RedHot100

If you’re keen to have your pubes become a staple part of 2020 all you have to do is send a clear image of yourself in a message to the Red Hot Instagram page.

It’s for a good cause!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]