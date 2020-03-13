Nudists Appear On This Morning To Talk About Life In The Nude

I think it’s about seeking that acceptance… we’ve got a lot of people that are feeling intimidated by society because of how they look.

If you go to a naturist event you’ll encounter people that might be wearing a colostomy bag, or have got major surgical scars, or who have had mastectomies, and these are areas of society where, we kind of marginalise people because they don’t match a perfect body type, and so actually just being accepted for who you are becomes really important.