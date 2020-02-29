Nurse Wants China To Assign her A Boyfriend As Reward For Fighting Coronavirus Tian Fangfang/Weibo

A single nurse working in Wuhan, China, to fight the coronavirus outbreak has asked the government to assign her a boyfriend once it’s all over.

Tian Fangfang said she hopes ‘the country can assign me a boyfriend when the epidemic is over’ after a long day working at a makeshift hospital.’

The 30-year-old posed for a photo while still wearing her hazmat suit and a pair of goggles, holding up a piece of paper containing the message and shared it on social media.

Soon, the medical professional’s post went viral and she confessed she was surprised to find that ‘the whole national now knows I am looking for a partner’.

She wrote the note on Tuesday, February 25, after being inspired by a colleague, who had written ‘I want a boyfriend’ on her hazmat suit.

Speaking to independent media outlet Ren Jian Zhi Bei, Fangfang revealed she’s looking for a tall man, because she is 5ft 6ins in height.

However, at the moment, she said her most important duty is looking after patients with the coronavirus.

Writing on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, she said:

I am indeed I looking for a boyfriend, but right now my focus is to do my job well and do what a nurse should do. That is to help Wuhan people overcome the difficulties and beat the virus together.

Fangfang is one of many medical professionals sent by the province of Hunan, which borders Hubei, to treat a large number of coronavirus patients in Wuhan.

Here’s to hoping she finds her Mr Right.

