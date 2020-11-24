Nurse's Before And After Photos Show Reality Of Months Treating Coronavirus kathryniveyy/Twitter

A Tennessee nurse has shared before and after photos that show the impact of eight months working on the front line treating COVID-19.

The US state has seen more than 338,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 4,254 deaths. Across the entire country, there’s been more than 12.5 million cases and 258,000 deaths.

Kathryn is one of countless medical workers on the front line of the pandemic. While we’re constantly fed statistics on those suffering from the virus, her photos illustrate the toll on those working on the wards over the past year.

The 27-year-old spoke to Metro about her experience treating COVID-19 after her Twitter post went viral. She’d posted two images, under the caption: ‘How it started… how it’s going.’

The first showed Kathryn after she graduated, the second showed her at the end of a shift, with marks on her face from wearing PPE for hours. At the time of writing, it’s been shared more than 74,000 times and amassed more than 800,000 likes.

She told the outlet:

On Saturday night I was in the middle of a shift, had just come out of a patient’s room, and had just taken all my PPE off. I had the image in my head of the graduation, and I wanted to show the difference a couple of months can make, and the reality of being a nurse in the pandemic.

Kathryn works a cycle of three 12-and-a-half hour shifts and three days off. While most marks on her face tend to fade after a few hours, she said, ‘The one on my nose disappears just in time for the start of my next shift.’

The hospital is currently battling another surge of coronavirus, after a previous uptick in July. However, with Christmas and Thanksgiving on the horizon, she fears the worst may be yet to come.

She said, ‘I’ve resigned myself to the fact that things are going to be at their worst yet in a few weeks, but I just want it to happen now, so we can get it over with.’

Kathryn continued, ‘We’ve kind of been in disaster mode, the entire time I’ve been a nurse. I’ve no idea what it’s like to be a nurse under normal circumstances. We are dealing with so much misinformation, and so many conspiracy theories that directly affect what we do every day.’

With misinformation regarding the virus a problem all across the world – but particularly in the US – she said there’s ‘an antagonism now between doctors, nurses and the general public that there hasn’t been before’.

Nevertheless, while it’s been tough, Kathryn is happy that she’s ‘doing something… it’s enraging to see people treat this like a joke, but when I’m at work I can help’.