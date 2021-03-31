Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Man From Swarm Of 15,000 Bees That Flew Into His Car

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of swarm of bees that took temporary residency in a car that had been parked with a window down at the Albertson’s grocery store, 1285 El Paseo Rd. Firefighters arrived to find a swarm of bees inside the vehicle.

Firefighters learned the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.