Office Workers In Japan Punished With Pay Cut After Leaving Work Two Minutes Early

Office workers in Japan have been punished with a pay cut after they were caught leaving work two minutes early.

It’s something we’ve all done at one point or another. Back in my old retail job, I’d often be allowed to leave the shop a few minutes before others so I could catch the train home, to save me having to wait another hour. It’s not people trying to chance their arm or steal paid time; it’s just an effort to get home quicker.

It’s the same case for an office in Japan that is part of the Board of Education of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture. However, management didn’t take too kindly towards those leaving early – even when it was just two minutes.

According to The Sankei News, the board found 316 instances of people writing a false time on their card so they could leave work early.

One 59-year-old female employee, an assistant section chief of the Lifelong Learning Department, was said to have taken the lead on helping others to leave work early. As a result, she was handed a one-tenth reduction in salary for three months, intended to recoup the 137,000 yen ($1,255) ‘lost’ as a result of the early departures.

Two further staff members, males aged 27, and other female staff members said to be in their 60s were given written warnings, as well as four others who were given a strict caution.

The woman given the pay cut would leave work two minutes earlier than her finishing time of 5.15pm in order to catch the bus home at 5.17pm, with the next bus not arriving for another 30 minutes.

Among the reactions to the news, one user wrote, ‘How many companies pay properly on a minute-by-minute basis? If that were the case, then staff who work one minute overtime should get paid for it.’

Another user commented, ‘It would be nice if, when they found out about the bus timetable, they could make some flexible arrangement for government workers like getting them to come in a bit earlier instead.’

A third argued, ‘People already arrive at least five minutes earlier than their scheduled time for work, so you’d think it would be okay for them to leave two minutes early.’

A fourth joked, ‘316 early departures in 2 years in the whole country?? You gotta pump those numbers up.’

Maybe The Joker will be able to bring some fairer management to the Chiba Prefecture, if he’s elected governor.