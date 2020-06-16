Officials Hunt Owner Of £152,000 Worth Of Gold Left On A Train In Switzerland

Pixabay

I’d hazard a guess and say most of us have been guilty of leaving something on public transport.

Whether it be your headphones, a bank card or even worse, your phone, the first thing you’d do is get in touch with the train company to see if it had been found and handed in.

Yet in a bizarre turn of events, more than £150,000 worth of gold has been found on a train in Switzerland, and no one has come forward to claim it.

The mystery owner left the haul on a train travelling from the north-eastern Swiss town of St Gallen and Lucerne, a city close to the centre of the country, in October 2019, BBC reports. The stash of more than 3kg of gold – valued at $191,000 (£152,000) – was found in the carriage of a Swiss Federal Railways train.

Officials in Lucerne spent eight months conducting ‘extensive investigations’ into tracking down the owner, but their efforts were in vain. Authorities have only just chosen to make the finding public.

When they do eventually find the right owner, it’s unclear how they will be able to verify the gold belongs to them.

A message has now gone out warning the true owner that they have just five years to claim the gold, which has been confiscated by the Public Prosecutors’ Office.

Long story short, if you left a tonne of gold on a train in October, speak up or risk losing it forever.

On a side note, you’d have to be pretty rich not to notice losing that amount of gold, so perhaps they’ve decided they don’t need it after all?