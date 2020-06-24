Ohio Cops Called On Black Kids Playing Street Football, Officers Join Game Fox8

Someone called Ohio cops on a group of Black kids playing football in the street, but they did something unexpected when they arrived.

Advert

The kids were playing football on Saturday, June 20, when someone called the cops to complain. But when officers arrived at the scene, they simply joined in on the fun.

Wendy Brown, a mum to a few of the children playing from Shaker Heights, Ohio, caught the heartwarming moment on camera.

You can watch the sweet footage of the officers playing with the kids here:

Advert

Speaking about the incident, Wendy said:

We encourage them to go outside and just be kids, so they were just playing football out in the street like they do any other time. I don’t know the cop’s name, but he came to me and said, ‘I don’t know who would do it, but someone called police on the kids, they said they were playing in the street so we came by’.

The officer who spoke to the mum-of-four added that they used to play in the street as a child themselves, as Fox8 reports.

Police Fox8

Wendy added that, if it hadn’t have been the three officers who attended the scene, the situation could have been ‘way worse’.

The video was shared by a Fox 8 news reporter on social media and has been liked over 13,000 times.

One person commented:

That is awesome,that’s what community policing is about,from the video they had a blast,I hope the caller minds their own business and just let the kids be kids, that’s what kids should be doing. we always played in the street as kids. this interaction was great.

Advert

Someone else commented that people should be grateful children are playing outside in the ‘digital age’.

They tweeted:

I’ve played countless games of football in the street. Street hockey as well. Baseball too. Who in the hell is calling the police on kids playing in the street in this day of digital age?! Be grateful they are outside playing.

Another person said, ‘This sh*t is important. Those kids will always remember that, and so will those officers. Love it.’

One twitter user commented on the importance of having local police officers because they know the area and the people.

They wrote:

Really nice to see this after everything that’s happened. This is why having local law inforcement is important. They know the area. They know the people. [sic]

While there’s no denying there is institutional racism within police forces across the globe, it’s important to remember not every officer is the same, and some are happy to play football on the street rather than make unnecessary arrests.