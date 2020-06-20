Ohio Photographer Expertly Shuts Down Bride Who Cancelled Over Black Lives Matter Posts
A wedding photographer who had a client cancel because she posted about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media has expertly shut down the bride who cancelled.
Ohio based photographer Shakira Rochelle received a text from the bride-to-be on Monday, June 15, where she stated that her and her fiancé would be ’embarrassed’ to have Shakira at their wedding.
The bride added that she can’t support anyone that doesn’t believe that all lives matter and therefore wanted to be ‘relieved’ from their contract.
The outrageous text to Shakira read:
We [the bride and groom-to-be] have done a lot of talking and we cannot bring ourselves to support anyone who is so outspoken on matters that simply do not concern them as well as someone that does not believe that ALL lives matter.
We would be truly embarrassed to have you at our event and feel that you aren’t stable enough to complete the job we need from you. Please let me know when and how we can expect our refund and we are requesting to be relieved from our contract. Thanks.
While most people – myself included – would have given the woman a piece of their mind, Shakira responded to the message both calmly and perfectly.
Her text in response to the cancellation read:
I am so sorry to hear that. Unfortunately the contract you signed states that your deposit is non refundable. I will email you a cancellation agreement shortly that will require your signature to forfeit your date.
I wish you a life time of growth and would like to thank you for your donation to Black Lives Matter.
The unnamed woman then responded that Shakira will be hearing from their attorney – probably to congratulate her on her amazing response.
Shakira shared the first text from her former client on her personal Facebook along with the caption, ‘Just a friendly reminder Shakira Rochelle Photography supports the black lives matter movement endlessly’. The post has since been liked 47,000 times.
Since the screenshots of the texts have gone viral, a photoshopped version of it stating that Shakira shared it as a business tactic has surfaced – something which the photographer has said is untrue.
In a Facebook post on her photography page, she wrote:
I was hoping to lay low until this frenzy blew over but today I woke up to something that hurt my soul. There is a photoshopped screenshot circulating stating that coming forward with this story was a business tactic to make a profit on the blm movement.
This is the most incredibly absurd thing I have ever heard. The original post started out private until a friend asked if she could share it. I never had the intentions or the desire to go viral for this or anything else.
She added that she is currently booked up until winter and therefore isn’t in need of new clients at the moment.
Shakira considered deleting the post following the criticism she received from the edited text, but decided against it saying that ‘deleting it would go against everything I stand for.’
The world definitely needs more people like Shakira.
