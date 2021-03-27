Oklahoma Charity Shop Worker Finds $42,000 In Donated Sweaters

KFOR

In the depths of clothes donated to an Oklahoma charity shop, a staff member found $42,000.

At some point in your life, you’ll have come across banknotes you initially didn’t realise were there in one pocket or another. It’s one of the best feelings in the world, finding a tenner you’d forgotten about – it’s like free money.

Advert 10

However, what’s less likely is donating some jumpers packed with more than $42,000 in cash to your local charity shop. Nevertheless, one worker was soon holding enough money to make it rain.

Check out a local news report on the find below:

Andrea Lessing, an employee at the Goodwill store in Norman, Oklahoma, was checking clothes to make sure they were suitable for sale when she came across two sweaters wrapped together. She told KFOR, ‘There were just stacks of just envelopes and it just contained $100 bills. My first thought was – it’s fake.’

Advert 10

The bills amounted to $42,000, and there were even documents to help track down the owner. Frank Holland, vice president of donated goods at Goodwill, said, ‘Normally we have no way of knowing who the money belongs to. Even if we wanted to try to give it back to someone, there was no way to find who that person was.’

KFOR

While there must have been some temptation just to keep the money, Andrea believes in karma. ‘I have a daughter, I love her very much and you can’t put a price on my daughter. I know what could be risked stealing that money… I do believe that if you do something good, something good will come back to you,’ she said.

And come back, it did. The owners, who remained anonymous, gave her $1,000 for her integrity. With her six-year-old daughter’s birthday coming up this summer, she’s going to put the cash towards an ‘amazing birthday party.’

Advert 10