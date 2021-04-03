Oldest Millennials Are Turning 40 This Year

Wikawika1212/Kirsten Hartsoch/Wikimedia

If you think 90’s babies are nervous at turning 30 soon, you can only imagine how some millennials are feeling about turning 40 this year.

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, making the eldest of those in this bracket approaching the big 4-0 in 2021.

The highlighting of this pending birthday for some came following an article which looked into the fact more than half of older millennials are homeowners.

A recent survey conducted by CNBC found that 59% of older millennials (born between 1981 an 1988) own their own home, contradicting the stereotype that the generation is largely made up of renters.

The poll consisting of 1,000 Americans between the ages of 33 and 40 also asked questions regarding student loans, employment and financial security.

People have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the daunting fact that some millennials are turning 40 this year.

One person said, ‘I just saw an article about millennials starting to turn 40. I’m *technically* a millennial, I’m at the very end of that spectrum, and I’m not even 25 yet. I feel like that is such a huge difference in life experience. Anyway, do not relate to turning 40.’

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘This makes me feel so old when millennials are turning 40,’ while someone else said, ‘Is it really true that the first Millennials are turning 40 this year? How is that possible?’

Others pointed out that being a millennial is often linked to the idea of young people, when actually they’re hard-working adults. Someone wrote, ‘Just a reminder: This year, in 2021, millennials are between the ages of 25-40, with the oldest of Gen Z turning 25. We are not kids; we are demanding respect and having our heard. Stop treating us as such.’

People also tweeted about CNBC‘s findings. One person wrote alongside the article, ‘20% of homeowning millennials achieved homeownership thanks to family wealth. This article suggests that’s “scrappy” and “resourceful.” Way too much to unpack there in 280 characters.’

While 59% of older millennials in the States may be homeowners, the survey found that this didn’t come easy for many people and that nearly one in five of them received financial help from their parents or other family members.

