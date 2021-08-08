Olympians That Win Silver Tend To Live Longer Than Those That Win Gold

PA Images

A study has found that Olympians who come in second tend to live longer than their winning counterparts.

University of Virginia assistant professor Adam Leive analysed competitions between 1896 and 1948, coming to the conclusion that silver medallists historically lived longer.

Advert 10

Leive’s research found that, by the age of 80, about half of silver medallists were still alive, compared with a third of gold winners.

He writes in the paper, ‘Contrary to conventional wisdom, winners die over one year earlier than losers.’

PA Images

The study, available online at the Journal of Health Economics, noted that those who came in first and second were quite similar and tended to be similar in height, age, and other physical attributes and ability.

Advert 10

With some athletes having a history of using performance-enhancing drugs, Leive’s study analysed Olympians that predated the surge in the use of drugs such as anabolic steroids so it wouldn’t affect the research.

Not only do silver medallists live longer, they apparently go on to make more money as well, according to Leive.

The paper reads:

I find strong evidence of differences in earnings and occupational choices as a mechanism. Losers pursued higher-paying occupations than winners according to individual Census records.

Advert 10

PA Images

Data showed that 70% of silver medallists became professional workers, compared to 20% of gold-medal winners, Quartz reports. Winners were more likely to become semi-professional workers or go into sales.

However, it’s unknown why lower-ranking Olympic athletes pursued higher-paying careers.