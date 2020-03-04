Once In A Lifetime Picture From Underneath An Iceberg Looks Other-Worldly
These amazing photographs taken from underneath an iceberg just go to show that there’s more to them than meets the eye.
The fantastic images were taken by photographer Tobias Friedrich in Greenland last year in minus two degrees temperatures.
Tobias told UNILAD it was his love of diving that spurred him into taking the photographs, and he wanted to show the world how beautiful nature is below the surface.
Discussing when he came across this particular iceberg, Tobias said:
We were looking for nice, big icebergs which are frozen into the fjord in the ice, and dug several holes around it. We never knew how the iceberg looked down below, and we found this one was pretty nice and interesting.
I asked another diver to dive right underneath it and light the bottom of the iceberg with his videolights.
Everybody is amazed about this view of an iceberg, especially because it was taken in minus two degrees Celsius water temperature.
Tobias takes underwater pictures all over the world, and is currently in the Bahamas hoping to get some more great shots.
A whopping 90% of each iceberg is actually hidden below under the sea’s surface – a fact Tobias’s photographs confirm.
The tallest known iceberg in the North Atlantic was 550 feet (168 m) above sea level, so it’s crazy to think how big that ‘berg is below the surface.
Tobias also takes pictures of sea life, such as the blue-ringed octopus, pygmy seahorses and even dolphins.
In an Instagram post, he explained the difficulty of getting good pictures of dolphins:
Dolphins are no easy subjects to be photographed because usually they are not interested in divers and stay far away. But this Bottlenose dolphin separated from it‘s group and wanted to be petted. An incredible emotional experience to be so close to an animal.
Tobias also captured an awesome shot of two seals playingin the water – a photograph he’s understandably proud of.
He shared the adorable picture on his Instagram, where he boasts more than 14,000 followers, captioning it:
The Brown Fur Seals in Simonstown South Africa are not only a nice photo subject but also maybe the funniest animal to dive with, as they constantly want to bite you in the fins or play with your bubbles.
Whether you’re an underwater photography boffin or not, you can definitely appreciate the brilliance of Tobias’s photos.
We’re looking forward to what he captures next!
