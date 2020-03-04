Once In A Lifetime Picture From Underneath An Iceberg Looks Other-Worldly

We were looking for nice, big icebergs which are frozen into the fjord in the ice, and dug several holes around it. We never knew how the iceberg looked down below, and we found this one was pretty nice and interesting.

I asked another diver to dive right underneath it and light the bottom of the iceberg with his videolights.

Everybody is amazed about this view of an iceberg, especially because it was taken in minus two degrees Celsius water temperature.