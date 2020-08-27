One-Third Of People Admit To Having A Quickie On Their Lunch Break Unsplash/Shutterstock

A lot of our usual habits have changed during lockdown, whether it’s working from home instead of that hour-long commute into the city, or getting a taste for home workouts.

But the subject that seems to have been on a lot of people’s minds during these trying times is, well, sex.

Many people have talked of the so-called ‘baby boom’ that will soon come after months of couples having nothing much to do except get down and dirty beneath the sheets. Others, however, have spoken about not even wanting to be in the same room as their beloved other half during the long slog of staying at home.

One Third Of People Admit Having A Quickie On Their Lunch Break Pexels

If you’re curious to know what everyone else has been getting up to behind closed doors over the past few months, you’re not alone, because OnBuy.com surveyed 5,000 people from around the UK to reveal the nation’s sex habits.

It’ll probably come as no surprise that the majority of people surveyed – 86% to be precise – revealed their preferred time to get jiggy with it is between 6pm and 10pm. You know, when you’ve finished after a stressful day at work but you still need to get to sleep at a reasonable time to get up for work again the next morning.

What’s more interesting, however, is that around one-third of people (32%) said their favourite time to bump uglies is between 10am and 2pm, suggesting they could be getting down to business on their lunch break. Now, that has got to be a major perk of working from home, right?!

One Third Of People Admit Having A Quickie On Their Lunch Break OnBuy.com

That being said, with most people in office mode – whether that be remotely or actually in the office – from Monday to Friday, it’s unsurprising that the vast majority of people said their preferred days for sexy time are from Friday to Sunday.

If you really want to delve deep into the secret sexual behaviours of your mates, colleagues, neighbours and even family (ew), you can check out the full study here.

Happy humping, folks.