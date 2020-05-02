Online Searches For 'How To Cut A Mullet' Have Increased 134% Tampa Bay Police Department/Netflix

Forget the shaved head – mullets are the new hairstyle of quarantine life.

All across the world, folks are dwelling on what to do with their hair as time passes. It’s going to keep growing, and with no hairdressers or barbers in sight, what’s it gonna be? This is the time to take a leap on your noggin.

Many guys have taken to shaving it all off in true Full Metal Jacket fashion. But with Tiger King fever still rippling through mass consciousness, a revival is taking place that’ll make Billy Ray Cyrus cheer; the mullet is back, baby.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

That’s right, the ‘business in the front, party in the back’ hairstyle is back with a vengeance, it seems. According to Cosmetify, Google searches for ‘how to cut a mullet’ have surged by 124% over the past few weeks.

Hair seems to be on everyone’s minds at the moment – the research also found searches for ‘how to cut men’s hair’ leaping by a titanic 632%. Personally, I’ve always wanted to dye my hair grey like Tom Cruise in Collateral. Why? Because it’s cool, that’s why. If some people are brave enough to give themselves a mullet, I can do anything.

One quick look on Twitter and you can see swathes of people considering the Joe Exotic hairdo. One user wrote: ‘If lockdown goes on long enough my hair will end up long enough to get a mullet and believe me, if it gets to that stage, i will f*cking do it.’

Another user tweeted: ‘Genuinely considering a mullet when I have access to a proper hairdresser and I don’t think this is just the lockdown speaking.’

Over in Northern Lights Barber Shop in Alaska, which has recently re-opened to the public with social distancing measures in place, owner Dar Jenkins told KTUU: ‘There’s been several mullets… we’ve been fixing a lot of haircuts.’

UNILAD spoke to Maddison, a 24-year-old hairdresser from Essex, who gave plenty of advice to budding barbers during quarantine. ‘Most of the dodgy haircuts I’ve seen so far have been on men. I think women at the moment are being much more sensible and leaving theirs alone,’ she said.

Maddison urged:

If you are really set on cutting your hair yourself, buy a pair of professional scissors. If you used kitchen or nail scissors you will end up doing more damage to the hair than if you were to just leave it alone, as those scissors are not sharp enough and will damage your hair by not blunting the ends off correctly, leaving them to split easier. Men: do not take a razor to your head, stick to the clippers or you’ll end up with nasty gashes all over!

If your achy breaky heart is set on a mullet, just make sure you’re careful with those clippers.