OnlyFans Model Defends Fake Kidnapping Video, Says It Was For Good Cause

An OnlyFans model has defended a stunt which saw her fake her own kidnapping for publicity.

Masika Kalysha shared a video of herself on Tuesday, August 25, in which she was wearing lingerie and showed apparent cuts, scrapes and bruises to the camera.

The model claimed she had been assaulted and that she was still in danger. Kalysha continued the rouse in the caption to the video, in which she claimed she had been kidnapped and that she was being held in a warehouse.

There was some indication that the video was a publicity stunt as Kalysha asked viewers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account and to send her money to keep the kidnappers away, but it was hard to be sure as she sounded close to tears as she said: ‘They said you guys have to leave me tips and follow me so they can take the money or they’re not gonna let me go.’

Kalysha later deleted the video and uploaded a second one in which she told followers she was actually fine, and that she was sorry for scaring people.

The model said she was on a set filming a project to raise awareness for the issue, and claimed she made the kidnapping allegations to raise awareness for child sex trafficking. She added that the video needed ‘shock factor’ to get people’s attention, TMZ reports.

While the claim would somewhat explain the bizzare kidnapping video, Kalysha did not address how insensitive her first video may have been, or that it could have triggered people who had actually experienced abuse. She also failed to explain why she used the video to promote her OnlyFans.