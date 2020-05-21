OnlyFans Model Earns Nearly £5,000 Per Month Crushing Fruit With Her Feet Online PA Real Life

A 28-year-old woman banks an extra £4,860 a month on top of her regular wage by selling pictures of her feet online and sometimes making a little jam in the process.

I’m sure I’m not the only one to have wished I could just sell pictures of my feet for a living, especially when I’ve had a long day at work or been on a particularly big spending spree.

It’s not as simple as just snapping a picture of your little piggies, though, as Sweet Arches, from Portland, Oregon makes clear. It can sometime be sticky business.

The 28-year-old works in a hospital theatre, but still devotes six to 10 hours a day to her sideline job, which involves entertaining her fans and followers online.

In case you hadn’t guessed from her chosen pseudonym, Sweet Arches is part of an online community dedicated to foot fetishes. She started out by setting up an Instagram page just for fun and packed it to the brim with snaps of her ‘cute feet’.

She built up an army of 105,000 followers and went on to create an account on OnlyFans, where interested parties could message with requests.

The entertainer admitted she ‘didn’t think [she] could make a living’ from her pictures, but she has since received a whole wealth of inquiries from her dedicated followers, which involve everything from requests for videos of Sweet kissing or licking her toes, to crushing fruit and ants between them.

Sweet has ‘always had a foot fetish’, and enjoyed getting pedicures and making her feet look her best. She used to compliment people on their feet or ‘randomly give foot massages’ to her friends, though her actions weren’t always appreciated as people would call her ‘gross’.

Explaining how her journey into the world of online foot fetishes began, Sweet continued:

Then, about two years ago, a friend showed me that there was a whole community of others like me online, so I dived right in. I was so happy to find like-minded people. I set up my own page on Instagram in May 2019 and started posting pictures and videos every day. I had no idea what I was doing, but looked at other sites for inspiration, then a few bigger pages gave me a shout out, so my followers went up.

She commented:

Some fans like ‘self-foot worship,’ where I play with my feet on camera. One client asked for a pair of my boots. A lot of people with a foot fetish like the stinky smell, but it’s super hard for me to get my feet to stink. The client was still happy though, even though they smelled like my coconut foot mask!

While Sweet is happy to deal with a range of requests, there are some things she just won’t do.

She explained:

Some people like the soles of the feet, some like the toes, some like to see them in different positions. People like to watch me crush things, like raspberries, grapes or cakes with my toes. I’ve actually had someone ask me to squish ants, but that’s a no no for me. Anything that’s living, I won’t do that! The strangest request was from someone asking me to run him over in my car! I said absolutely not. That’s definitely the craziest thing I’ve refused to do. Working in a hospital, I thought that would be quite counter-productive.

The fetish content earns Sweet around $6,000 (£4,860) a month, which she is using to pay for her university degree, though the 28-year-old stressed that keeping her customers happy can sometimes be a big task.

She continued:

I now have almost 1,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, and usually get 50 to 100 messages or requests a day, so it is a lot to get through – although I have a friend who used to be a porn star, who gets more than 1,000.

Though most of Sweet’s requests are to do with her feet, she does get some people asking for pictures of her body. Though she ‘never get[s] fully naked’, she does respond to some ‘risqué requests’.

Sweet added:

Everybody is super respectful, though. Even if they are asking me for something and I tell them I’m not willing to do it, they are still really polite. But I do get sent, shall we say, pictures of male anatomy. That is a hazard of the job!

After just one month of selling pictures online, Sweet tripled the amount of money she earns from working as a surgical assistant, which is $2,000 (£1,600) a month before tax.

While it might be a time-consuming job, at least Sweet can rest assured she’s quite literally standing on a money-maker.