OnlyFans Model Offering Free Videos To People Who Donate To Age UK Coronavirus Appeal
As people around the world self-isolate themselves, many of us are left wondering what we can do to help.
For most of us, the best thing we can do is quite literally stay home, as healthcare professionals everywhere work tirelessly to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases.
One adult content creator, however, has come up with her own unique way of doing her bit to help tackle coronavirus – by offering free nudes to charity donors.
22-year-old Paige, from Cheshire, makes up to £150,000 a year by uploading photos and videos to OnlyFans, and sharing content with her 120,000 Instagram followers.
And with such a following, Paige has decided to use her platform to help others during these uncertain times – by raising money for Age UK.
As Paige said:
This the time for people to reflect and think about who needs what the most. I want to help the elderly as they’re the most vulnerable right now.
So, the cause I’ve chosen to support is Age UK, as they currently have a campaign to help the elderly during this pandemic.
Those who donate money to this charity, which goes towards feeding the elderly, simply need to send me a receipt of their donation and they’ll receive a free trial.
The former business student explained that, under the government’s recommendations for social distancing for people over 70, Age UK’s services have never been more in demand.
Paige’s X-rated offer is also available to fans who donate to Sufra Foodbank and Kitchen in Brent, northwest London.
People who donate to either of these causes will receive a free trial to Paige’s OnlyFans site, which contains adult-only content, from lingerie solo videos to ‘steamy threesomes’, as well as livestream chats with her fans.
As Paige said, self-isolation needn’t be so bad.
She explained:
If you are self-isolating, either on your own or part of a couple, it’s the perfect time to give yourself some pleasure to help relieve the stress and worry we are all under.
Whether it’s breaking out that new sexy outfit or putting fresh batteries in your favourite dildo, there’s plenty of ways to explore yourself and each other sexually.
As a result of the current crisis, Paige has been forced to cancel some adult shoots. However, she says she is 100% behind the government’s advice for everybody to stay at home.
Paige said:
My advice would be to minimise any non-essential social contact and trips out, ensure you have sufficient supplies of essentials but do not panic buy or stockpile.
Keep in regular contact by phone, video or text with loved ones and friends.
This will just get worse and worse if people don’t listen.
Under current government advice, people in the UK must only leave their homes to pick up essentials, care for elderly relatives, to travel to work where working from home is not possible, and to exercise just once a day.
