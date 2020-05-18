OnlyFans Model Who Couldn't Sit For Four Months Warns Against False Butt Lift Surgery Reviews Jam Press

An OnlyFans model has spoken out about a botched bum lift surgery that left her unable to sit down for four months, in the hope it will prevent others from making the same mistake she did.

Shilpa Sethi, 25, first heard about the Brazilian Butt Lift – where fat is transferred from the waste to the bum to enhance size and roundness – when she was 20 years old, and saved up the $10,000 required to have the procedure done.

The model, from New Delhi, India, said that while she has ‘always admired a curvy body’, she wasn’t happy with her own, which she previously described as ‘very flat’.

Shilpa travelled to Miami to have the surgery, despite her mum telling her she didn’t want her to have it done – ‘I had it anyway,’ she said – but knew something was wrong immediately after the procedure. ‘I was short of breath, and felt a sharp pain in my leg,’ Shilpa explained.

Unable to contact the doctor directly, Shilpa did a little bit of investigating and discovered she had been lied to leading up to the surgery thanks to a number of fake testimonials.

She explained:

I chose my doctor based on what I later discovered to be fake reviews. His office staff members had bribed every patient in the office with free [pain relieving] Arnica cream for their fake review. The only reason I’m telling my story now is because I don’t want anybody else to go through what I’ve been through. I wish I had never picked him as my first doctor.

Not only did the botched surgery mean Shilpa didn’t get her desired aesthetic for her new bum, but she was also in extreme pain for months after the procedure. ‘It was very painful, and I wasn’t able to sit on my butt for four months,’ she said.

The model is angry at those responsible for the deceit, stating: ‘People don’t care about other people as long as they get what they want from writing their fake review.’

Since then, she has had to undergo three more expensive and ‘aggressively painful’ corrective procedures costing a total of $60,000, including a ‘J-plasma’ to reattach loose skin back onto her muscles. She also treated herself to a breast augmentation during her final procedure.

She’s not worried about the money though, saying it has ‘paid for itself now’, acquiring 1.5 million followers on Instagram and making thousands of dollars a month from OnlyFans alone. ‘Fans say I have the best butt, especially when it jiggles and makes them go crazy. And because its all my fat, it’s really soft too,’ she said.

Now she is finally able to put the painful experience behind her, although she first wants to get the warning out there that you should always double check any reviews you read online.

‘Doctors with fake reviews are literally taking peoples lives,’ she said. ‘The doctor who did my first surgery killed one girl last year, aged just 28. She had a fat embolism.’

Shilpa continued:

People need to be real with each other on this topic – it’s surgery and it’s big, it can take your life, or other people’s lives.

Hopefully the doctor responsible will be brought to justice and nobody else will suffer at his hands.