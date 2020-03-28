OnlyFans Model Who Quit Investment Banking Says She Makes More Money Now

I’ve always thought women with curves in the right places are beautiful and for me a woman should have nice breasts. I was always very insecure when it came to my boobs. Peers in school always mocked me because I didn’t have any boobs; they called me a tomboy. When I had my first boyfriend, I always slept with my push-up bra on. I avoided going to swimming pools or the beach.

I love women with nice curves in general; it’s very feminine to me. I love the exotic look, dark hair and curves. Kim Kardashian style. My first breast augmentation was at the end of 2013. It was very painful, but I felt better about my looks than before.