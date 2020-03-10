Ontario Man Tattooing His Entire Body Blue Says It’s ‘Re-Energised’ His Mental Health

Over several years I had been isolating myself, and making efforts to tone down my less-than-pragmatic impulses, out of fear and lack of confidence – and I was extremely miserable.

After going in circles for far too long, I decided to quit hiding, break myself out of stagnation and remake my life as I’d like it to be, and redirect it to the pursuit a life I’d actually be happy to live.

I feel a renewed optimism about the feasibility of pursuing wild dreams. I feel as if I’m slowly becoming re-energised after a protracted period of stagnation. I might become a trillionaire, or move to Mars. Or just carry on selling earrings and get my bus fixed up.