Overwhelmed Paramedic Breaks Down In Tears As Entire Street Claps Her On Way To Work
Healthcare workers across the globe are working tirelessly to help battle the pandemic and in doing so are finally getting the appreciation they deserve.
One paramedic in Basingstoke received a standing ovation from her neighbours this week while on the way to work, causing her to break down in tears.
Tayla Porter stepped out of her house on Thursday, March 26, to be greeted by the whole street outside clapping her to her car.
Completely overwhelmed by it all, the paramedic was left with her head in her hands by the impromptu reception.
The idea came after the nation shared their appreciation for those who work in the NHS on Thursday evening by collectively applauding them at 8pm.
Speaking about the it on a local forum, Tayla’s mum, Ali, 55, mentioned that her daughter would be leaving for work at 4pm so would miss the applause.
The Porter family’s neighbours then made the decision to make sure Tayla knew their appreciation and greeted her on the way to work in such a lovely way which surprised the whole family, as well as the 22-year-old.
Speaking of the heartwarming moment, proud mum Ali said:
It was overwhelming for all of us. Tayla just couldn’t believe it. She couldn’t believe that people would even notice what she’s doing. She just loves her job.
I had no idea the whole street would come out. I just thought it might be our next door neighbours and the house opposite. What I didn’t realise was that every single house had at least one person come out to clap her.
It carried on all the way up our street and you could hear them clapping all the way up the next street too. It must have been people texting people or word of mouth, because not everyone is on there.
It was so emotional, I could barely speak. It was just overwhelming pride.
The video of Tayla being applauded went viral online with the lovely moment being viewed over 700,000 times and shared over 48,000 times on Facebook.
Ali added:
It’s been so overwhelming. It’s amazing how everyone has come together. I feel like our village is closer.
You’ve got more time for people and appreciate them more now. It brings you closer.
Ali’s definitely right – tough times like these definitely bring people closer and makes you appreciate people more; especially hard working people like Tayla.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Life, Applause, Appreciation, Basingstoke, Coronavirus, COVID-19, NHS, NHS Paramedic, Solidarity