Overwhelmed Paramedic Breaks Down In Tears As Entire Street Claps Her On Way To Work

It was overwhelming for all of us. Tayla just couldn’t believe it. She couldn’t believe that people would even notice what she’s doing. She just loves her job.

I had no idea the whole street would come out. I just thought it might be our next door neighbours and the house opposite. What I didn’t realise was that every single house had at least one person come out to clap her.

It carried on all the way up our street and you could hear them clapping all the way up the next street too. It must have been people texting people or word of mouth, because not everyone is on there.

It was so emotional, I could barely speak. It was just overwhelming pride.