Palace Of Versailles Opens Luxury Royal Hotel

PA Images

Tourists in France will be able to get an insight to what it’s like to live as royalty as the doors are officially open to the first ever hotel based on the grounds of the Palace of Versailles.

Le Grand Controle is housed within three historic buildings on the grounds of the renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site in France, with the buildings dating back to 1681.

Advert 10

The Palace of Versailles was transformed by Louis XIV in the 17th century, when it was turned from a hunting lodge into an extravagant estate made up of 700 rooms.

With its buildings having since been restored by interior designer Christophe Tollemer, the hotel offers views of the palace’s famous Orangerie and its 13-hectare ornamental pool, the Piece d’Eau des Suisses, as well as a Valmont spa with a 15-metre indoor swimming pool.

Advert 10

An on-site restaurant is helmed by renowned chef Alain Ducasse and stays true to the building’s roots with a menu inspired by Louis XIV, CNN reports, as well as classic French dishes and an afternoon tea dedicated to Marie Antoinette, another of the palace’s famous residents.

Considering it is such a world-renowned site, a stay at the hotel doesn’t come cheap, with guests having to fork out at least €1,700 (£1,460) to spend the night in one of its 14 rooms and suites.

Le Grand Contrôle/Instagram

Those who are able to afford the luxurious getaway will enjoy a dedicated butler, as well as access to the palace, boats and gold carts. Private tours are available of the Queen’s Hamlet and ‘previously unseen’ living areas used by monarchs, while other exclusive experiences include after-hours access to the Hall of Mirrors.

Advert 10

The hotel gets its name from the Grand Controle building, which was constructed by Louis XIV’s preferred architect Jules-Hardouin Mansart. The Grand Controle building is one of the areas occupied by the hotel, along with Le Petit Controle and the Pavillon.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images