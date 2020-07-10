Palawan In The Philippines Has Just Been Named Best Island In The World PA Images

We might not be able to travel as freely as we’d like to at the moment, but that doesn’t necessarily stop us from planning our next adventure.

Especially when Travel + Leisure has just revealed which 25 islands are the best in the world as part of its World’s Best Awards, with Palawan in the Philippines taking the top spot.

Not for the first time Palawan – the largest province in the country, located in the region of Mimaropa – emerged on top, scoring a more-than-impressive 94.83 out of 100.

Palawan, Philippines

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to share their opinions on their top islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Readers rated islands based on their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.

Palawan wasn’t the only island on the Philippines to make the list – Boracay came in at a respectful 14th – but it was the one that impressed readers the most, with many voting for its crystal clear waters, palm-edged beaches and impressive mountains.

‘The landscape and scenery are just gorgeous,’ one person gushed. ‘It offers the most beautiful beaches, resorts, and scenery anywhere.’ And judging from pictures of the island, I’d be inclined to agree…

Palawan, Philippines

Roughly 270 miles long and just 25 across at its widest point, on a map Palawan ‘looks like an arm extending from the Philippines to Borneo’, according to the lifestyle magazine.

Mountains and limestone cliffs rise directly from the ocean and the island’s beaches, giving the seascape a dramatic and striking edge. If you prefer a less dramatic view though, not to worry because the island’s white sandy beaches are lined with palm trees.

Not only that, but Palawan’s turquoise waters are so clear you can see all of the colourful sealife swimming below the water’s surface. You can also go snorkelling if you’d rather get up close and personal with the marine life, with travellers also able to dive in World War II wrecks.

Palawan, Philippines

Admittedly, the island isn’t the easiest to reach from many parts of the world, but it’s definitely worth it when you get there – not only for the reasons mentioned above, but because you’re able to explore old-growth rain forests and paddle one of the world’s longest subterranean rivers at Puerto Princesa.

Basically, it sounds like the trip of a lifetime, as do the other 24 islands named by the lifestyle magazine – with Páros, Mílos, Sri Lanka and Koh Lanta filling out the top five.

Who else can’t wait to get travelling again?