Parents Adopt Five Biological Siblings After Learning They Were Separated In Foster Care Supplied

Parents adopted five biological siblings after realising the little boy they were fostering had been separated from them.

Kindhearted couple Andi and Thomas Bonura from Texas, USA, already have three biological children but welcomed the additional five children into their home in May.

Andi and Thomas had endured fertility issues for years and having their three children didn’t come easily for them. Their eldest son, Joey, 11, has cerebral palsy and was born with a twin, Eli, who sadly passed away. Despite being told they wouldn’t be able to have another children, they later welcomed daughters Sadie, 10, Daphne, eight.

The eager parents were then told it would be too risky for them to try conceive again so turned to foster care. They fostered Bryson, now two, in November 2017.

Bryson was soon followed by his siblings Gabrielle, four, and David, six, who had been living in different foster homes. Andi and Thomas later found out that all five siblings, including eight-year-old twins Carter and Thomas who were also in different foster homes, were being put up for adoption.

Speaking to CBS Andi said, ‘We had already been meeting with the twins, who are now 8, and we just loved them. They were constantly asking when they were going to move into our house.’

After fostering all five children they started the adoption process. Andi added, ‘We were so excited. We wanted them absolutely from the get-go.’

In light of the ongoing health crisis, Andi didn’t expect the adoption papers to be passed anytime soon but was offered an adoption trial with Thomas over Zoom.

She explained that the adoption process is an ’emotionally challenging experience’ but knew that it would all worth it in the end.

Andi credited other foster mums for their support saying:

The only reason I made it through all of this is because of the other foster mums and the support we have for each other. Honestly, I’m nothing special. If anything, it’s the other mums who encouraged me.

Following the successful adoption, Andi says it’s like all eight of her children have ‘been together all their lives’. She added, ‘They love each other and they support each other and they look out for each other. They’re so proud to be brothers and sisters.’

Andi also encouraged people to support foster families if they cannot adopt or foster themselves.

As per CBS, she said:

These kids are just the most beautiful, amazing kids and it’s not their fault. None of this is their fault. So, I just hope maybe more people will see the beauty in this and maybe find a way to get involved, even if it’s just support, or being a babysitter for a foster mum, or anything.

No, I’m not crying. I’ve just got something in my eye.