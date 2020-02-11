Parents Ban Son From Social Media After Discovering Rude DMs To Woman Who Rejected Him

It’s my right to say no. It’s anyone’s right to say no. If a guy got the same message from a girl and she wasn’t his type, why should he go on a date with her? It was a constant back and forth.

He just wasn’t getting it. He wasn’t getting the point. He can’t do this to girls. It’s not okay. It’s creepy and disgusting. He turned out to be nasty. He called me the c-word, he called me stuck up. I was like, alright then, do what you wanna do. If you want to blow off some steam then blow off some steam.

It’s better that he does it to me than some girl who is going to feel sorry for him. Someone more insecure or upset by it might actually give in.