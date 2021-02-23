Parents Find More Than 5,000 Pills Believed To Be Deadly Fentanyl In Daughter’s Toy
Two parents from Phoenix, Arizona, were shocked to discover more than 5,000 pills stuffed in plastic bags inside their daughter’s toy worm.
The parents were at a thrift store in El Mirage when they spotted the soft green Glo Worm toy and decided to purchase it for their daughter.
As the toy was second hand, the parents decided to clean and wash it when they returned to their north Phoenix home before handing it to their child and letting her play with it. In doing so, the pair looked inside and found a sandwich bag stuffed with lightly coloured pills.
Shocked, the parents called the Phoenix Police Department and handed over the haul to officers.
In a statement to People, the police department said the markings on the pills were ‘consistent with fentanyl’, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Police commended the parents’ response to the find in a post on Facebook, writing:
Imagine [the parents’] surprise when they looked inside and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl.
They immediately called #phoenixpolice and handed the dangerous drugs over to officers. Great job parents! Remember, please inspect all opened and used items for your family’s safety.
According to drugabuse.gov, Fentanyl is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. In a medical form it is used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery, or to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.
It is unclear whether police will be able to track down the person who stored the drugs inside the toy.
