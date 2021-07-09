Parents Praise Schools For Allowing Kids Lie-In After England’s Euro Final

PA Images

Parents have praised schools across the country for giving permission for children to come to school later than normal following the European Championship final on Sunday.

Many people are hoping for a celebratory evening on Sunday, July 11, when the England men’s team is set to take on Italy in their first-ever Euros final.

Should the team successfully bring it home, fans everywhere will no doubt be celebrating into the early hours, with the prospect of having to get up for school or work likely having little effect on their joy.

PA Images

Rossmere Primary School in Hartlepool acknowledged young football fans would likely be among those staying up past their usual bedtime on Sunday, so in a post on Facebook this week they recommended parents let children ‘stay in bed a bit longer and get to school by 10.30am on Monday.’

The school has stressed that they are not condoning a full day off for students, but explained it would be better for them to be ‘rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy!’

Students who arrive by 10:30 will not be classed as being late, and teachers will ensure they don’t miss out on any lessons in their absence.

Rossmere Primary School/Facebook)

The school noted it has been 55 years since the men’s team last reached a major football final, and encouraged for it to be used as a learning opportunity by letting kids ‘watch, talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about pride and resilience and possibly disappointment.’

While the concept of being able to spend a little bit more time in bed and a little less time in school would have no doubt been welcomed by many students, the idea has also proved successful with parents as well as other schools across the country, many of which have followed in the footsteps of Rossmere primary.

The post has been copied by the likes of Heathfield Primary School in Darlington, St Johns Primary School in Great Harwood and Mill Lane Primary School in Stockton on Tees, among others, while the original post has racked up more than 39,000 shares and 16,000 likes.

Facebook users have praised the idea as ‘refreshing’ and ‘positive’, while another said the school had taken ‘the pressure off parents’ ahead of the final.

PA Images

One person responded: ‘This is fantastic idea at last a school showing common sense & compassion to the children & their families.’

Rossmere primary has since admitted that it did not expect the post to get as much attention as it did, with an update aiming to quell any concerns that have arisen in the aftermath. The school explained that it will make adjustments to the timetable to ensure children do not miss learning, and stressed that it was not the first school to suggest children come in late.

It added:

All children have had their education and life experiences damaged for the last 16 months. The job of schools is to give children the best experiences possible, which will help in their education. This is an event of national pride and is such an important teaching point that we want children to be part of that.

Only time will tell whether football fans will be up late on Sunday to celebrate or express their dismay, but we’ll stay positive and hope that everyone arriving to work or school the next day, at whatever time it may be, will be in a good mood.

