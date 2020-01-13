Parents Take Their Family Modem On Road Trip After Three Kids Refused To Go

We asked our kids if they would like to go on a day trip to Warrnambool today and were met with the response ‘that’s so boring, I don’t want to go’.

Chris and I decided that instead of taking 3 unappreciative kids out, we let the ones who didn’t want to go stay home and took our most over worked family member for a well deserved day out….. our modem.

Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan being mortified that we took our modem out in public