Parents Take Their Family Modem On Road Trip After Three Kids Refused To Go
Brat that I am, I clearly remember keeping one eye out for a ‘cyber café’ while out on family trips, where I could ‘surf the web’ happily while ‘ROFL’-ing over the Llama Llama Dsuck song.
It didn’t matter how many interesting castle tours and boat trips my kind parents tried to educate me with, by the end of the day I pined to be hunched over a clunky computer screen asking my MSN friends, ‘wuu2?’
Fast forward *cough cough* years and kids have become ever more reliant on technology. So much so, that some find the prospect of family trips away from their reliable home modem far too ‘boring’ to contemplate.
On Sunday, January 12, Aussie parents Cassie and Chris wanted to take their three kids out on a day trip to Warrnambool, a city located on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
However, rather than respond with appreciation to their parents’ generous offer, the kids responded with the age-old kid refrain, ‘that’s so boring, I don’t want to go’.
Determined to carry on with their mini adventure, Cassie and Chris opted to leave their ungrateful brood at home.
In their place, they brought along the family modem, which they photographed ‘posing’ at various locations on the road trip.
In pics shared by Cassie in a hilarious Facebook post, the modem could be seen sunning itself on the beach, having fun at the fair ans even enjoying a kebab.
Cassie wrote:
We asked our kids if they would like to go on a day trip to Warrnambool today and were met with the response ‘that’s so boring, I don’t want to go’.
Chris and I decided that instead of taking 3 unappreciative kids out, we let the ones who didn’t want to go stay home and took our most over worked family member for a well deserved day out….. our modem.
Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan being mortified that we took our modem out in public
The post has since been shared over 52,000 times, with many describing their stunt as ‘outstanding’ and ‘brilliant’.
One person chuckled:
I aspire to reach this level of savage.
Another chortled:
Parenting win of the year and it’s only January. I like your style.
Hopefully Cassie and Chris’s kids will think twice about turning down a family adventure in the future…
CreditsCassie Langan/Facebook
Cassie Langan/Facebook