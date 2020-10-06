Pastor Surprises Pregnant Waitress With Life-Changing $12,000 Tip New Faith Christian Church/Facebook

A pastor from Georgia has donated $12,000 to a pregnant waitress, who was living out of her car, who he met in a Waffle House.

Bishop Eusebio Phelps went into the café for an All Star breakfast with extra bacon, but his chance encounter with waitress Hannah Hill became so much more.

On speaking to Hill, he learned that she was living out of her car while awaiting the birth of her second child – something which struck a chord with him.

You watch their full story here:

‘She was just so kind and she was so pleasant. She was a sweetheart and that just touched my heart,’ Phelps told Fox Atlanta of their first meeting.

But as they spoke, the pair released they had a common name between them, which inspired the New Faith Christian Church leader to make the generous donation.

Hill revealed that she plans to name her unborn child Samuel, which is the same name as Phelps’ son, who died seven years ago in Atlanta.

He decided to give her all the money he had in his wallet at the time, but after going home and speaking to his wife, he wanted to do more.

Pastor Surprises Pregnant Waitress With Life-Changing $12,000 Tip Fox 5 Atlanta

Phelps decided to share Hill’s story on Facebook, and asked if anyone would like to donate. Soon, people were donating large amounts of money, and so Phelps knew had to track her down to give her the big surprise.

Hill was asleep in her car when she received a phone call to say she had to get down to the Waffle House right away. When she arrived she was greeted by cheers and a check for almost $12,000.

‘Life had just thrown me a curve ball, you know, it’s tough being a young mom,’ she said. ‘Lately I have been praying just because I’ve been really stressing lately. I’m like, dang I want a place to live before this baby gets here.’

Pastor Surprises Pregnant Waitress With Life-Changing $12,000 Tip Fox 5 Atlanta

Hill added that she had no doubt the money would change her life.

Not only that, the New Faith Christian Church has also promised to cover all the costs of childcare for both of Hill’s children for an entire year.

‘We’ve got her, we’ve got her kids, she’s going to be alright. I can promise you that,’ the pastor said in an emotional social media video.