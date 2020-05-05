Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a pedestrian narrowly avoided being hit by a car, which had lost control.

Advert

The man, who was walking down the street carrying shopping bags, managed to quite literally run for his life, avoiding the vehicle by just inches.

The video shows the man turn around and spot the two-tonne vehicle hurtling towards him with just seconds to spare.

Pedestrian Missed By Inches As Out-Of-Control Audi Crashes Into Pavement Ben Lack

He immediately drops all his shopping bags and runs as fast as he possibly can – a move which no doubt will have saved his life.

Advert

The clip, which is believed to have been taken in West Yorkshire, shows a black car coming up behind a truck at some speed, before smashing into its rear and then flipping over the pavement towards the pedestrian.

Residents and the driver of the lorry come rushing over to inspect the extent of the damage and a hand can be seen moving from the passenger side of the vehicle.

The clip was first spotted after it was uploaded to public Facebook group Major/Minor Crimes In Batley Dewsbury & Kirklees on Sunday, May 3. The incident is believed to have taken place at around 8pm on Saturday, May 2.

Pedestrian Missed By Inches As Out-Of-Control Audi Crashes Into Pavement Ben Lack

Understandably, members of the Facebook group were quick to rush to the comments section to condemn the actions of the driver, while still hoping they weren’t too hurt.

One person simply commented, ‘what an idiot’, while another added, ‘wherever it is the clown in the Audi is at fault’.

A third person said:

Oh dear hope the stupid driver wasn’t hurt and didn’t hurt anyone else mentally what the f*ck.

Advert

Meanwhile, others were pleased to see the shopper had managed to escape without a scratch, even though it looks as though his shopping bags took the brunt of the smash.

Pedestrian Missed By Inches As Out-Of-Control Audi Crashes Into Pavement Ben Lack

‘Wowsers, the guy with the shopping had a lucky escape,’ one person commented. While another wrote, ‘Hope the guy who ran is okay from the shock poor fella! Hope the stupid driver was wearing a belt and is okay. However never does this in his/her entire stupid life again!’

‘Well whatever was in that guys bag is certainly squashed better than the guy’s head’, one group member pointed out. Another wrote, ‘Damn that poor guy had to leg it, but the poor shopping!’

Here’s to hoping no one was seriously injured in the collision.