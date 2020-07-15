Pensioner Who Said Bad Sex Was Worse Than COVID Gets The Virus
A 73-year-old man who said he’d rather ‘die of COVID-19’ than not have good sex for three months has been diagnosed with the virus.
As coronavirus spread across the globe, members of the public were urged to stay indoors, keep their distance from others and avoid physical contact with those outside their own household.
While those who live with their partners were able to keep their sex life alive and well during lockdown, the same couldn’t be said for the people who relied on the outside world to fulfil their desires, and for Serbian singer Andrija Ojdanic the thought of going without sex was just too unbearable.
The artist, who is better known by his stage name Era, has referred to himself as a ‘womaniser’ in the past, and when the coronavirus outbreak hit in March he made it clear he wasn’t going to let it slow down his love life.
Ojdanic shared a picture of himself wearing a face mask online and wrote: ‘Better to die of coronavirus (COVID-19) than not have good sex in three months.’
It’s unclear whether the 73-year-old really did risk getting coronavirus in order to fulfil his sexual desires, but in recent days he revealed he has tested positive for the disease.
His diagnosis came after one of his six children was admitted to hospital for 15 days with COVID-19, and Ojdanic believes he contracted coronavirus from his son after they attended a celebration at a hotel together.
Discussing his situation, the singer said:
I am in the Dragisha Mishovic Hospital, it is true that I have the virus but I am feeling all right.
I don’t have any symptoms, I am not in discomfort and I am not coughing or sneezing. I’ve had a high temperature for the last couple of days, but now I feel fine.
Doctors did an X-ray on my lungs and everything looks good. What can I say? This is crazy, you all take good care of yourselves.
Ojdanic, who has admitted he likes younger women, is set to have further tests to determine whether he should remain in hospital care or self-isolate at home.
The 73-year-old has been involved in the music industry since 1973 and he gained further recognition when he took part in the reality show Big Brother VIP in 2008. His time on TV was followed up with appearances on the reality shows Farm in 2013 and Couples in 2015.
Topics: Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Serbia, Sex