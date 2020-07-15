Pensioner Who Said Bad Sex Was Worse Than COVID Gets The Virus

I am in the Dragisha Mishovic Hospital, it is true that I have the virus but I am feeling all right.

I don’t have any symptoms, I am not in discomfort and I am not coughing or sneezing. I’ve had a high temperature for the last couple of days, but now I feel fine.

Doctors did an X-ray on my lungs and everything looks good. What can I say? This is crazy, you all take good care of yourselves.