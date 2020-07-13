Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

While lockdown has been a tough experience on pretty much everyone, it has arguably been worse for those living in care homes, who have been unable to receive visits from loved ones over the last four months.

Advert

However, one care home has been keeping its residents busy in perhaps the most unusual – yet creative – way.

Care home residents living at Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, North London, have been recreating iconic album covers, proving it’s never too late to become a rock star.

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Advert

The pensioners and staff dressed up and donned face paints to become music icons such as David Bowie, Madonna, Adele, The Clash, Queen, Taylor Swift and many more in a series of brilliant photos.

The activity was led by the care home’s activities coordinator, Robert Speker, who wanted to keep the elderly occupied while they were unable to spend time with their families.

‘We took lockdown seriously. None of the residents can see their families,’ Robert told The Sun. ‘And my job is to keep them amused. I thought the residents would have fun doing this.’

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

He added:

They are always quite game for doing something different.

Robert took to Twitter to share the recreated images, alongside the original album artwork, and it’s fair to say the resemblance is uncanny.

Advert

Unsurprisingly, the care home has been reaped with praise after the images were shared almost 35,000 times at the time of writing.

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

‘These are excellent,’ one Twitter user responded. ‘Please create an exhibition space once this disease has waned.’

‘These are so moving. Reminds me of my 97-year-old grandmother telling me that on the inside she was still 18,’ another woman commented.

Meanwhile a third added:

My grandma is 93 and often says that she catches herself in the mirror and wonders ‘who that old woman is’ as she still thinks of herself as being in her 20s.

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Pensioners Recreate Famous Album Covers To Escape Pressure Of Lockdown Robert Speker/Twitter

Others pleaded with Robert to make the images into a calendar, and the 41-year-old has confirmed he’s looking into it following the huge demand.

In the meantime, Robert has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the pensioner’s activities while lockdown is ongoing.

Advert

‘Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time, and I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible,’ he wrote.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised £430 of its £1,000 target.