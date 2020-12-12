People Are Adopting Healthcare Workers To Thank Them For Their Sacrifices
People are now ‘adopting’ healthcare workers to thank them for their sacrifices over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Makeup artist Christine Danderand, of Omaha, Nebraska, wanted to show support for the nurses and health care staff working at her mother’s hospital, and so set up a Facebook group inviting people to ‘adopt’ them.
Although she had only expected her friends to get involved, the idea soon caught on and the group quickly expanded to more than 12,900 people at the time of writing.
According to the group description:
Let’s show some Love to our healthcare workers!! They are working tirelessly right now. Overtime is commonplace and they are exhausted and stressed.
We are being asked to wear a mask to grocery shop while our nurses and doctors are in full PPE for 13+ hours a day. From snacks to drinks to skin care, slippers, cozy jammies-anything to brighten their spirits just a little during this time!
In order to participate, nurses and other healthcare workers post a bit of information about themselves on the group page, linking out to their Amazon wish lists.
Christine told CNN:
If you read a lot of the Amazon links, they want compression socks, or a new pair of shoes, or a coffee mug, candy.
Just little things that kind of brighten their spirits when they get home from work at the end of the day.
So far, generous gifts have been given by members of the public as a means of expressing their grattitude, as well as doctors and other nurses who know exactly what it’s like to work on the frontline at this difficult time.
