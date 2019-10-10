People Are Already Putting Their Christmas Trees Up

Pexels

We’ve not even hit the middle of October yet, but already people are putting up their Christmas trees.

I mean, come on. Yes, summer is well and truly over and the weather is starting to get cold, but we’ve got a whole season to get through before we have to start being jolly. Can’t we at least get past Halloween?

Admittedly, some people have decided to adopt trees into the spooky season by creating Halloween-themed masterpieces, but that’s not what I’m talking about here.

I’m talking about actual Christmas trees, with tinsel, baubles and even a star on top. Forget 12 days of Christmas, these people are in for a whole two months of it.

Though the early appearance of advent calendars and decorations in shops is often met with criticism online, a number of people have taken to Twitter to prove they’re proud to embrace the celebration as soon as possible.

Check out some of the sparkly creations below:

really excited bc i put up our christmas tree today in the camper!!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMluxDPfmV — hayleyetaylor (@xoxohayleyt) October 7, 2019

I'm in my room about to order my cap & gown when I hear a cheerful 'YAY'! I go to investigate and find my mother in her office, lighting up the christmas tree. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TArhXJ5o9g — Koreo 🍪 (@K0REO) October 6, 2019

Merry christmas ! @SaintsofGames here is my christmas tree XD 🎄 yes it is up right now pic.twitter.com/sMOx3CIzum — 🎄Emily Ann 🎄 (@Emily_mendesss) October 3, 2019

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like I hate Christmas or anything. I actually can’t wait to have that lovely fir tree smell filling up my house. But I’m pretty sure if I were to put a tree up now it would be dead by the time December 25 rolled around.

A lot of the eager-beavers on Twitter have probably opted for fake trees to ensure they’re always looking their best, but still I imagine the excitement of the tree would soon wear off if you had it up for weeks on end.

Plus, surely it would just make the countdown to Christmas seem even longer? You’re all set up and ready to go, yet you still have literally months to wait. I get impatient enough even without having decorations as a constant reminder of what’s to come.

What’s the appropriate time to put the Christmas tree up? Because I can’t wait. — Supaficial Supawoman (@HeyItsNel) October 10, 2019

Still, despite my doubts, the keen Christmas lovers might actually be on to something, as psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told UNILAD those who decorate early are actually happier.

He explained:

In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend[s] the excitement!

House opposite has got their Christmas Tree up already. Fuck off. pic.twitter.com/07WdtzCP3m — Tom Luce (@TomLuce1992) October 3, 2019

I suppose everyone celebrates the holiday in their own way. So, while some Twitter users have judged those who already have their trees up, it’s clear the people who have done it are happy with their choices!

Either way, one thing’s for sure – Christmas needs to hurry up.

