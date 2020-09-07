People Are Baffled By Woman Who Put Her Dog’s Hair In Dreadlocks
A woman has left people startled and confused after having pieces of dog hair deliberately woven into her dreadlocks during a trip to the hairdressers.
An Instagram post from Philadelphia hair salon Rebel Rebel shows a photograph of a large clump of matted dog fur being held up to the woman’s head.
In a second picture, it’s clear the dog’s fur has been woven into the dreadlocks, allowing the woman, named Tara, to ‘have a little bit’ of her dog beside her wherever she goes.
Hair stylist Crissa Rajczy, who describes herself as a ‘professional dreadlock sorceress’ on Instagram, revealed that Tara had entered the salon and gave the following request:
Can you add some of my dog’s hair to one of my locks? I know that sounds weird, but I’d like to have a little bit of him with me wherever I go.
Revealing pictures of her handiwork, Crissa explained that she had initially tried to create an extension using the dog fur, but the hairs were ‘super short and extraordinarily fine’, meaning they wouldn’t ‘matt up and stay together’.
Crissa added:
I did initially attempt to create an extension with his hair, however the hairs themselves were super short and extraordinarily fine so they wouldn’t matt up and stay together.
What you see here is hair that has been felted into the end of her dense dreadlock end. not sure how long these hairs will stay in, but I have a feeling if she palm rolls this enough they will eventually be locked in. Time will tell… but at least she has a little bit of him for awhile.
Interestingly, this wasn’t a particularly unusual occurrence for Crissa, who has previously used materials such as ‘braided in horse hair’, and clippings collected from a child’s first haircut.
Although Tara may well have intended the dog hairs to be a touching tribute to her beloved pet, many have been left baffled by her unique take on the term ‘doggy style’.
One concerned person tweeted:
Imagine your allergies are going off around her, and you’re tryna figure out why.
Another wisely wrote:
Also, anyone with a dog never has to ~try~ to have dog hair always with them.
Each to their own, and absolutely fair play to Tara for caring so much about her pooch. However, I can’t see this trend catching on any time soon…
