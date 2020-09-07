People Are Baffled By Woman Who Put Her Dog’s Hair In Dreadlocks

I did initially attempt to create an extension with his hair, however the hairs themselves were super short and extraordinarily fine so they wouldn’t matt up and stay together.

What you see here is hair that has been felted into the end of her dense dreadlock end. not sure how long these hairs will stay in, but I have a feeling if she palm rolls this enough they will eventually be locked in. Time will tell… but at least she has a little bit of him for awhile.