People Are Buying Candles Scented ‘Like Workplace Discrimination’

The quotes that we’ve used in the booklet, such as ‘we just struggle to find diverse talent’, might seem sensationalist, but they are actually ones that myself and many other marginalised groups will have heard first-hand from senior leaders within the industry.

It feels like the travel industry is almost proud of the fact that it is elite and glamourises itself to make up for its internal shortcomings. Instead, we should be normalising the industry, educating ourselves, and investing in people based on their capabilities and irrespectively of their gender, race or sexuality.

Right now, the majority of the travel industry just reflects one type of person. It is not even inviting diverse talent to the party, let alone asking these people to dance.