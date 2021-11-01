People Are Comparing The Most Middle-Class Things In Their Homes

Alamy

For some people, being middle class is defined by how much money you earn. For others, it’s all about politics.

But the true way to determine how middle class you are is a lot easier: how many stupidly unnecessary household items do you own?

According to Reddit users, middle-class homes are packed full of things that are designed to either look pretty or make your life a tiny bit easier, but are in fact utterly pointless signifiers of disposable income. And in a viral thread, people have been sharing the most middle-class items they have in their own homes.

Whether it’s feeding your cats from £100 Le Creuset bowls, or owning a set of towels that are ‘just for looking at,’ the thread is full of Redditors ‘fessing up to their most shameful middle-class belongings.’

Some are things most of us wouldn’t necessarily consider middle class, such as ‘a refrigerated bottle of water,’ ‘a sourdough starter,’ or ‘a golden retriever named Cooper.’

Other suggestions ranging from ‘incredibly posh’ to ‘I didn’t even know that existed,’ include ‘glasses for different types of wine,’ ‘grapefruit spoons,’ and a ‘hot chocolate velvetiser.’

Meanwhile, some chimed in with suggestions that sound like they’d be more likely to be found in Downton Abbey than the Surrey suburbs, including ‘a rowing trophy from Oxford’ and ‘a framed family tree dating back to 1388.’

The Reddit threat has also sparked backlash, with some users criticising others for suggesting that things like ‘books’ and ‘hoovers’ are middle class. But it’s definitely got some people taking a second look at some of their more questionable lockdown Amazon purchases.

