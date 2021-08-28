People Are Demanding That The Welsh Dragon Be Given A Penis On All Flags

PA/@MrLukeUpton/Twitter

In a bizarre turn of events, a campaign has mounted with people demanding that the dragon on all Welsh flags should be given a penis.

An official Welsh Government petition has been made to give the red dragon a flash of his privates on all flags being flown on public buildings.

The petition is called, ‘Demand that all depictions of our dragon have a penis’. And you won’t believe how many people have signed it.

PA

At time of writing, almost 400 people have taken to the petition to add their signature, and supporters are reportedly ‘hopeful of success’, according to South Wales Argus.

Supporters of the petition were also quick to note how millions of coins featuring the Royal Mint’s Welsh dragon had penises added to them. The extra detail was added to the £1 and £20 coins by coin artists at the Royal Mint based in Llantrisant, near Cardiff.

Despite dragons being mythical creatures and thus not perhaps needing such biological accuracy, supporters are eager to see the change made to the flag.

Moreover, any petition with more than 50 signatures has to be discussed by the official Petition’s Committee, according to Welsh Senedd rules.

The petition was originally created by artist Rhŷn Williams, after he researched ancient depictions of the Welsh dragon.

His petition subsequently argues that the change would help the nation to ‘portray dominance and leadership’ if the dragon was depicted as ‘standing proud’.

The petition states:

When the Royal Mint depict our dragon, they recognise that he has a penis. But for some reason, our government does not, and although some may find the topic amusing, this imagery is important if we are to carry on flying it for centuries to come

Williams proceeded to share the link to the petition onto his Facebook, questioning why the ‘poor sod was turned into a eunuch’.

He attributed the lack of the dragon’s lower area as being ‘down to obscenity’, down to people ‘forgetting to include it’ or even ‘down to politics’. Williams questioned whether the eradication of such a body part due to a political reason could have been down to the flag’s designers wanting to ‘symbolise Wales’ role within the British kingdom’.

The dragon’s missing parts has, according to Williams, ‘bewildered many artists, poets, songwriters and authors alike for centuries by mistaking his sex’. Users have taken to Twitter to share their similar confusion, but also amusement surrounding the petition. One commented: ‘Really?’

Another wrote:

Of all the things to campaign about at this moment in history!

A third said: ‘What about Lady Dragons?’

PA

The next milestone for the petition is to reach 10,000 signatures. This would result in the petition being considered for a full debate in Cardiff Bay in the Welsh Assembly headquarters.

However, petitions are able to be rejected for reasons such as if they are deemed ‘a joke, an advert or nonsense’.

The petition is subsequently at risk of being dismissed by civil servants or passed to the four-person Petitions Committee, chaired by Labour’s Jack Sergeant.