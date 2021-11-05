People Are Furious At Woman Who Brought Entire Roast Fish To Eat During Flight

@mcmillansonthego/TikTok

Social media users are up in arms over a video posted by a plane passenger who brought an entire roast fish to eat during her journey.

When it comes to travelling on a plane, there’s a fine balance between ‘every man for himself’ and ‘we’re all in this together’. The former applies mostly to reclining your seat, ordering the good meals before they run out and, if the panicked rush to the gate is anything to go by, actually boarding the plane.

The latter, meanwhile, applies to the general atmosphere of the plane itself, with passengers relying on each other to ensure the journey will be as pleasant as possible. In that vein, it’s usually considered polite to keep your music quiet, your movements minimal and your snacks subtle. In case you weren’t sure, roast fish isn’t a particularly subtle snack.

Check out one passenger’s meal below:

The problem with a whole fish lies in the smell of such a meal – particularly if it’s been out of the fridge for a few hours, which it likely would have, ahead of the flight. Still, the fear of having the smell of fish take over the plane cabin wasn’t enough to deter this TikToker, who goes by the handle ‘mcmillansonthego’.

The user is known for sharing ‘Travel Tips & Hacks & DIYs’, though people aren’t so sure about the ‘hack’ of taking an entire roast fish on a plane.

Sharing a clip of her leftovers, the TikToker wrote: ‘Am I the only one who brings a whole meal like this on the plane?’

Fellow TikTok users were quick to share their thoughts on the matter, with many coming across as horrified at the idea of subjecting other passengers to such a situation.

One person wrote: ‘Fish on a plane? whole meal is ok.. but fish can be too aromatic for such an enclosed space IMO.’

Another commented: ‘Lord let her never be on one of my flights with fish she will meet the not so nice me. Gurl that is a huge flight no no.’

After receiving a wealth of criticism about her food choice, the TikToker responded to assure people that the fish ‘wasn’t out for long’, explaining she filmed the video ‘for discussion sake’ and that she quickly put it away so as not to bother anyone.

That being said, it’s unclear whether the TikToker actually got reassurance that she wasn’t bothering anyone from her fellow plane passengers. It’s possible there are a few salty people out there who were subject to the smell of fish on the flight, even if only for a brief moment. So, for future reference, it’s best to leave any fish behind while travelling.