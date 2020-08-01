People Are Hearing 'Apocalyptic' Sky Sounds All Over The World Pexels

People are hearing ‘apocalyptic’ sky sounds all over the world, and it’s like something out of a horror movie.

The sounds range from hums, to whistles to what can only be described as horns, and have been heard in several places around the world. Adding to the creepiness of it all, the sounds have only recently been heard during the pandemic.

One of the first recent examples of this was recorded by someone in Merida, Spain, in April where a very deep noise could be heard from a stormy sky.

Merida residents’ initial thoughts was that it was a plane flying low, but after watching the skies no planes were to be seen leaving everyone baffled.

Another example was recorded in May by a family’s CCTV camera in Lakewood, Colorado, USA. In this video, a high pitched sound can be heard across the skies.

The video was shared by YouTube user B Pina who wrote:

This happened at about 6:44 AM. My co-workers heard it as far as 5 miles away. It happen several different times from 6:44am to about 7:20 am on May 2nd, 2020. The sound of some type of flute or piccolo coming from the sky. Does anyone know what this is. Strange.

Someone commented on the video, ‘I live here and there are A LOT of weird sounds but i have never heard this.. This is really weird’, while someone else said the strange noise had also been heard across other Colorado cities.

Creepy, right?

While these sounds only seem to have been recently cropping up during the pandemic, the first reports of what’s dubbed the ‘global hum’ was back in the 1970s, The Guardian reports. An investigation into it was done in 2004 by geoscientist David Deming – someone who had heard the sounds himself – but he was unable to pin point what was the cause.

Typically the sounds are described as a ‘deep hum’, sparking further questions of what the high pitched noise in Colorado was and if it’s linked.

Following in Deming’s footsteps, science teacher and former university lecturer Glen MacPherson decided to create the World Hum Map and Database in 2012 to document when and where the sounds could be heard. MacPherson estimates that only 4% of the world’s population have heard ‘the hum’.

angel Pexels

While natural, scientific reasons are being looked at to pinpoint what the sounds are – some people have turned to the Biblical explanation of the celestail trumpets. This is the idea that, as per the Bible, seven angels sounded their trumpets and after doing so, terrible things like ‘hail and fire mixed with blood’ hit the earth and ‘a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky’.

Whether it’s science or angels – it’s still hella eerie.