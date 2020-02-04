People Are Just Realising Not Everyone Hears Their Own Thoughts Pexels

Everyone is different and I’m not just talking about the fact some people are introverts and some people are extroverts, or that some people are outdoorsy and others prefer to be tucked up inside watching Netflix.

I’m talking about right down to the way we think.

Sure, we’re all human, but it turns out the inner thoughts inside our minds are so very different.

Think about when you’re casually sitting minding your own business, thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner that night.

Some of us might be sitting there saying to ourselves: ‘Well, I might have pasta, because I’ve got that chicken in the fridge that needs using, or I might grab a pizza’. Before you know it, you’re having a full on conversation with yourself.

And, to most people that would sound obvious and completely natural, but it turns out not everyone can do that and the internet is having a full on breakdown.

The revelation comes after someone on Twitter, who goes by the name of Kyle Plant Emoji, revealed that some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts and ‘have to consciously verbalise them’.

He wrote:

Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don’t As in, some people’s thoughts are like sentences they “hear”, and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them And most people aren’t aware of the other type of person

Judging by the responses to the tweet, everyone is in a state of shock, and I’m glad I’m not the only one.

One person replied, asking:

WHAT? I thought everyone heard what they wanted to say before saying it. Maybe that’s what determines speaking speeds. I think people that hear what they’re about to say can speak faster than people who can’t.

Fortunately, an abstract thinker was on hand to answer, explaining when they speak, they have no idea what they’re going to say before they’re saying it, adding ‘as a result, I speak really fast and go off on tangents’.

And to be fair, others pointed out they had elements of both ways of thinking, with one person explaining:

My thoughts are def the abstract ones. If they contain words, it’s more or less just fragments and not complete sentences until they’re coming out. I think it’s why I stumble over my words so often, stutter, always five levels ahead of whatever I’m actually saying, rambling, etc.

Every day is a school day.